Canopy Growth Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:CGC)

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 19th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

