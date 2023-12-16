Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $180.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

