Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,778 shares of company stock worth $6,524,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

