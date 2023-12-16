Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $130.15.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.