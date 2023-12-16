Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

