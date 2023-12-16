Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$47.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Capital Power Stock Down 3.7 %

CPX stock opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.07. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$48.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

