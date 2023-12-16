Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Financial Survey

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) and Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skylark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Skylark.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.73 billion 0.23 -$75.57 million $0.06 121.33 Skylark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skylark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Skylark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group 0.50% 15.04% 1.53% Skylark N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Skylark on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc. It operates various Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan's, Syabu-Yo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashino Mori Coffee, Karayoshi, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, La Ohana, GRAND BUFFET, Festa Garden, Papageno, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, FLO Prestige, Café Grazie, SYABU-YO, Skylark, Aiya, YOKOHAMA Steakhouse, and SHABU-YO brand names. The company also provides foodstuffs and concession stand products delivery, store cleaning and maintenance, and linen supply services. The company was formerly known as Skylark Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2018. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Musashino, Japan.

