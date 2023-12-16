CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.70

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 186225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

