CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

