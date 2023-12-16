CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.30.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.79.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

