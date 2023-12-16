Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $169.00 at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $144.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $152.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.