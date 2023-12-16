Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Shares of CBRG opened at $10.85 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.
Chain Bridge I Company Profile
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chain Bridge I
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.