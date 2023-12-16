Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRG opened at $10.85 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.