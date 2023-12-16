Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $150.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

