Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

