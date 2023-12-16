Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

