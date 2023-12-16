Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

