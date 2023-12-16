Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

