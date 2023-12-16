Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by &Partners

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

