Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Chewy Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $21.02 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

