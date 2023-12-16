China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

