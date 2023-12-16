CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.14.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$15.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.29. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4939759 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

