CIBC Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$176.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.20.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$161.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$153.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0240481 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

