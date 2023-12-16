CIBC Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$38.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 329.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
