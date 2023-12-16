CIBC Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.37.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.24 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1127451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

