CIBC Raises Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$57.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.42. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$44.62 and a 52 week high of C$68.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

