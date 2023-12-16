CIBC Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.59.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.35 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.108545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.