CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.30 on Friday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 164.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 604.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CION

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.