CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
CION Investment has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.30 on Friday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 164.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 604.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
