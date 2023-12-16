Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.91.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.