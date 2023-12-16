Citigroup Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.68.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,469,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

