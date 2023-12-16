CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 6888294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

