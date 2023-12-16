Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.04 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,114 shares of company stock worth $61,400,926 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 51.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

