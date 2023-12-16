Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.47.

TSE CCA opened at C$53.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

