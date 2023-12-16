Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.94 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

