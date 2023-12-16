Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.