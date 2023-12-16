Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.