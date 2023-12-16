Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

