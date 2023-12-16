Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
PSF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
