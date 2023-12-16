Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTA stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

