Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

