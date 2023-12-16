Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

