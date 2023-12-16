Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 911,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

