Comparing Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) & NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NL Industries has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 17.77, meaning that its share price is 1,677% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NL Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NL Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

NL Industries currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NL Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $166.60 million 1.51 $33.84 million ($0.33) -15.61 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.00 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries -10.12% -4.08% -2.71% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.