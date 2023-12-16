Comparing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $766.91 million 8.20 -$215.64 million ($1.05) -44.34 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 1.24 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smartsheet and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 11 0 2.73 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet presently has a consensus price target of $53.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -15.15% -23.90% -10.89% Data443 Risk Mitigation -213.13% N/A -244.13%

Summary

Smartsheet beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation



Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

