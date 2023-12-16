Comparing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.40 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.75 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 61.41 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.44

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -97.77%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Titan Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,400.00%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.