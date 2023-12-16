Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells £11,869.50 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,900.20).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,093 ($26.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,790.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.87) to GBX 2,350 ($29.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Goodbody began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.61) target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,140 ($26.86).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

