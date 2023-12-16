Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

