Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,753,000 after acquiring an additional 279,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.