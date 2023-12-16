Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.