Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 490,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $8,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

