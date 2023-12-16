Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of OFS Capital worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.68.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 302.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

