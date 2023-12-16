Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $165,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

